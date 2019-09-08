ATLANTA — The Georgia Department of Driver Services recently began issuing new, more secure driver’s licenses and identification cards.

They say the cards have a modern design and feel with the most secure credentials the State of Georgia has ever issued.

All previously issued Georgia licenses and ID cards will remain valid until expiration. At that time, customers will be issued a newly designed card whether visiting in-person or via the DDS 2 GO mobile app.

"These upgrades ensure that Georgia will continue to issue one of the most secure credentials in the nation and enhance confidence in the safety and security of these documents,” Gov. Brian Kemp said.

Georgia DDS

The state agency says the new cards are made of premium polycarbonate to reduce document forgery and protect against identity fraud. The "most dramatic" change is the adoption of the new industry best practice of using black and white customer photos on the licenses and IDs, they said. Images are laser engraved and are virtually tamper resistant and increases the overall security of the license.

“We are excited about these innovative changes to protect our customers’ personal information and improve customer service,” said DDS Commissioner Spencer R. Moore. “I am very proud the project was completed on schedule and within the allotted budget,” he added.

