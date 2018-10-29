A Baldwin County drug kingpin and member of the Nine-Deuce gang has been sentenced after being found guilty of nearly two dozen drug-related charges in July.
38-year-old Delma Goddard aka ‘Shug’ and ‘Big Hxmie’ was the lead conspirator of a drug ring in Central Georgia.
As a member of the Nine-Deuce gang, which is affiliated with the Bloods, he got, manufactured, and sold crack, heroin and meth throughout Central Georgia.
During the multi-agency investigation, a search warrant was executed on Goddard’s home that yielded more than 10 ounces of crack, 10 ounces of meth, 10 ounces of heroin, and more than a dozen firearms.
The 23 counts Goddard was convicted on are as follows:
- 4 counts of distribution of meth
- 6 counts of distribution of crack cocaine
- 5 counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
- 5 counts of possession of a firearm during drug trafficking
- 1 count of distribution of heroin
- 1 count of possession with intent to distribute heroin
- 1 count of conspiracy of to possess with intent to distribute
During the trial, 15 other people entered guilty pleas to various charges.
They were sentenced as follows:
- Chad Delacy Freeman aka ‘Big Bone,’ 188 months
- Alonzo Butts, 120 months
- Demale Hampton aka ‘Rabbit,’ 70 months
- Edward Antonio Brown aka ‘Plug,’ 48 months
- Ishmawiyl Davis aka ‘New York,’ 48 months
- Demetrius Jamel Harden aka ‘Meat Dog,’ 46 months
- Montavious Jermell Barnes aka ‘Coot,’ 46 months
- Travis Glenn, 40 months
- Demond Davis aka ‘Double Deuce,’ 38 months
- Derrick Mosley, 36 months
- Deshawn Ransom aka ‘Nephew,’ 30 months
- Eric Veal, 24 months
- Jevon Clark, 18 months
- Cynthia Smith, two years of probation
