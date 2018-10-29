A Baldwin County drug kingpin and member of the Nine-Deuce gang has been sentenced after being found guilty of nearly two dozen drug-related charges in July.

38-year-old Delma Goddard aka ‘Shug’ and ‘Big Hxmie’ was the lead conspirator of a drug ring in Central Georgia.

As a member of the Nine-Deuce gang, which is affiliated with the Bloods, he got, manufactured, and sold crack, heroin and meth throughout Central Georgia.

During the multi-agency investigation, a search warrant was executed on Goddard’s home that yielded more than 10 ounces of crack, 10 ounces of meth, 10 ounces of heroin, and more than a dozen firearms.

The 23 counts Goddard was convicted on are as follows:

4 counts of distribution of meth

6 counts of distribution of crack cocaine

5 counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

5 counts of possession of a firearm during drug trafficking

1 count of distribution of heroin

1 count of possession with intent to distribute heroin

1 count of conspiracy of to possess with intent to distribute

During the trial, 15 other people entered guilty pleas to various charges.

They were sentenced as follows:

Chad Delacy Freeman aka ‘Big Bone,’ 188 months

Alonzo Butts, 120 months

Demale Hampton aka ‘Rabbit,’ 70 months

Edward Antonio Brown aka ‘Plug,’ 48 months

Ishmawiyl Davis aka ‘New York,’ 48 months

Demetrius Jamel Harden aka ‘Meat Dog,’ 46 months

Montavious Jermell Barnes aka ‘Coot,’ 46 months

Travis Glenn, 40 months

Demond Davis aka ‘Double Deuce,’ 38 months

Derrick Mosley, 36 months

Deshawn Ransom aka ‘Nephew,’ 30 months

Eric Veal, 24 months

Jevon Clark, 18 months

Cynthia Smith, two years of probation

