3 metro Atlanta first responders die over the weekend

Two died after contracting COVID-19.

ATLANTA — Fire houses across the state are a bit quieter this morning as men and women mourn the loss three firefighters from three different departments.

One was a deputy chief who had been with the department for 30 years and was just promoted in November. One was a former U.S. Marine Corp and one served in the U.S. Army.

Tim Watson, a firefighter and EMT with Barrow County, died Sunday after complications from COVID-19, the department announced. Watson began working with Barrow County Emergency Services in 2015, and was a veteran of the U.S. Army and National Guard, they said.

Tommy Hopson, a Carroll County Fire Rescue deputy chief also died after contracting COVID-19, according to a post on social media. Hopson had been with the fire department since 1990. He was just promoted in November.

The Temple Police Department, where he was a long-time resident, announced Monday on Facebook that Hopson's "battle with Covid has come to an end and our Lord God has called him home."

In Hall County, fire apparatus operator Shaun Stringer died. While of the cause of his death has not been made public, the department said he had been there since 2007 after serving in the U.S. Marine Corps.