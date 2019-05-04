LITHONIA, Ga. — A 9-year-old girl who survived being struck by a car that careened across the front yard of her Georgia home says she "thanks God a lot for miracles that happen."

LaDerihanna Holmes spoke with NBC News from her wheelchair and says her goal is to get better "with the help from everybody in the world."

The network said the interview was scheduled to air Thursday evening on NBC Nightly News.

LaDerihanna suffered a fractured skull and broken pelvis in the March 29 crash in Lithonia, east of Atlanta.

Police have arrested a man they say was driving the car. Gabriel Jabri Fordham faces charges including hit-and-run and serious injury by vehicle. His lawyer says he was trying to fight off a carjacker at the time of the wreck.

