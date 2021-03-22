Gov. Brian Kemp to sign $140 million state income tax cut

House Bill 539 raises the state's standard deduction for individual filers by $800 to $5,400 and by couples filing jointly by $1,100 to $7,100.

ATLANTA — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is expected to sign a $140 million state income tax cut into law Monday, raising the standard deduction on state income tax returns.

House Bill 539 specifically raises the state's standard deduction for individual filers by $800 to $5,400 and by couples filing jointly by $1,100 to $7,100.

“The Tax Relief Act of 2021 cuts taxes on Georgians and allows them to keep more of their hard-earned money,” said Rep. Shaw Blackmon (R-Bonaire), Chairman of the Ways & Means Committee. “This measure follows the tax cuts that the House passed in 2018 and 2020 in demonstrating our commitment to keeping the tax burden on Georgians as low as possible.”

The Georgia House unanimously passed the measure without opposition while the Senate passed the bill 35-15.

Experts with the Georgia Budget and Policy Institute questioned the bill's impact for Georgians, citing relief of less than $100. Sen. Sally Harrell (D-Atlanta) also spoke against the bill, urging "a more targeted tax cut for low and middle income Georgians through an Earned Income Tax Credit."

If this bill is enacted, next year individuals would be eligible for up to $23 & married couples could save up to $32 for the full year. In 2023, when fully implemented those savings would be a max of $46 or $63. Lawmakers should be honest about its limited impact #gapol https://t.co/mkiSkJJ52F — Danny Kanso (@DannyKanso) March 18, 2021

Gov. Kemp is also expected to sign HB 114 on Monday, adding incentives for adoptions by increasing adoption-related tax credits. HB 114 has with overwhelming bipartisan support from Georgia lawmakers, passing unanimously in both the Georgia House and Senate.