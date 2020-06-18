Gov. Kemp tells police he has their back in these challenging 'moments of uncertainty'

The video message comes one day after two Atlanta officers were charged and many officers called out of work.

ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp took to social media with a more than three minute video message expressing his support for police officers in the state.

"We stand with you. We support you. And we have your back," Kemp said in the video titled "Georgia Backs the Blue."

The video comes just one day after two Atlanta Police Department officers were charged in connection with the murder of Rayshard Brooks and as rumors spread about APD officers walking out on the job.

Kemp mentioned Georgians coming together to demand justice for George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor "and many more" who were tragically killed. He said lawmakers have been working to craft legislation to ensure accountability and guarantee that liberty and justice for all has no exceptions.

"While so much of our attention is on the few who have violated their oath, we have failed to express our deepest appreciation for the many more who uphold it every day," Kemp said.

He added that during the global pandemic, it was the officers who stepped up to enhance COVID-19 testing -- and that during the protests, it was the officers who worked overtime to keep the community safe during peaceful demonstrations.

"Even when it seemed like the world abandoned you -- and demonized your profession -- you continue to sacrifice your life for the sake of others," he said.

"I know that these moments of uncertainty are challenging -- and some of you fear going to work. You worry for your life and your loved ones. You don't want to give up on doing the right thing, but you don't want to get caught up in the politics, either."

He said that Georgia is a state that "proudly backs the blue."