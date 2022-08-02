Gov. Kemp to introduce bill that will allow parents to decide if their kids wear masks in schools

He made the announcement on Twitter.

ATLANTA — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp announced Wednesday that he plans to introduce a bill that would allow parents to decide if their children will wear masks in schools.

"As some school systems continue to ignore the science, concerned parents, and the wellbeing of students, in the coming days my office will be introducing legislation to give parents the final say on masking for their children," Kemp wrote.

Kemp tweeted a series of similar posts on Monday afternoon calling on the "remaining few systems with mandates to join the vast majority of Georgia schools" who don't have mask policyies in place.

"Enough is enough," Kemp tweeted.

A small handful of school boards continue to ignore the science and impose mask mandates on our children while leading Democrats refuse to follow the mandates when visiting those same schools. Enough is enough. (1/3) #gapol — Brian Kemp (@BrianKempGA) February 7, 2022

Health officials are cautious about removing mandates, despite cases from the recent omicron surge on the decrease.

Medical Director of Infection Prevention for Wellstar Health System, Dr. Danny Branstetter, said you should continue to mask up and get boosted.

“We are seeing a decrease in number of infections, but if you look at our daily number of new infections, we are at a higher rate than any other time in any other surge still," Dr. Branstetter said.

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky agreed that now is not the time to drop mandates.

"I know people are interested in taking masks off. I too am interested. That would be one marker that we have much of the pandemic behind us," Walenksy said to Reuters in an interview. “Right now our CDC guidance has not changed ... We continue to endorse universal masking in schools.”

Kemp has typically been a proponent of letting local school districts decide how they want to handle the pandemic. This is the first time he's calling on them to drop the mandates.