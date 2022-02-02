Groundhog Day in Georgia | Did Gen. Beauregard Lee see his shadow?

Gen. Beauregard Lee came out of his burrow at Dauset Trails Nature Center in Jackson, Georgia to make a prediction Wednesday morning.

JACKSON, Ga. — After a year with no crowds due to the pandemic, General Beauregard Lee woke up this morning to a roaring group of people eager to see what his weather prediction would be in 2022.

The legend is simple. If he sees his shadow and retreats to his burrow, cold weather will persist into March. If he doesn’t see his shadow, spring will begin.

If you like warmer weather, good news. Gen. Beauregard Lee did not see his shadow and, according to the legend, we will get an early spring.

"He does looks sleepy," the emcee said as he quickly attempted to go back into his house. "He can't make up his mind."

Georgia's groundhog lives at Dauset Trails Nature Center in Jackson. Director Ike English previously said that Waffle House hash browns and Indian Springs water is what has kept the south's "Doctor of Southern Groundology" predicting the weather for 41 years.