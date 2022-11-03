Georgia Guidestones possibly damaged by explosion, reports say

The Georgia Guidestones are inscribed with ten guiding principles, each etched in stone using languages from around the world.

ELBERT COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities have multiple roads closed surrounding the area where the Georgia Guidestones are in Elbert County.

According to multiple people on social media, an explosion of sorts was heard in the area around 4 a.m. on Wednesday. Some shared images showing debris near the stones.

11Alive has reached out to police in Elberton, the Elbert County Sheriff's Office and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

The GBI did not confirm or deny our question about the explosion, but said they don't have any "releasable details yet."

One of the Georgia Guidestones is down pic.twitter.com/PT408sD1St — John Mankey (@JohnCMankey) July 6, 2022

A witness who lives about five miles from the site told NBC affiliate WYFF that they heard a boom and it woke them up. They went over there at daybreak and saw the damage.

The Georgia Guidestones are inscribed with ten guiding principles, each etched in stone using languages from around the world. The meaning behind the mysterious 19-foot monoliths has been unclear since the structure was built in 1979.

No one knows exactly what the granite slabs are doing in the middle of a cow pasture - or who who put them there more than 40 years ago.