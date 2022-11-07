Could Georgia's iconic Guidestones make a comeback?

It will be up to county leaders.

ELBERT COUNTY, Ga. — Now that the Georgia landmark is gone, there is some talk about rebuilding.

Days after someone destroyed the Georgia Guidestones in Elbert County, people are wondering if the monument will stand tall again.

11Alive reached out to the Elberton Granite Association, which supplies granite to the area, who said they would be the ones in charge of rebuilding the monument if approved by the county.

The Elbert Board of Commissioners said no decision has been made yet on what to do with the land or the remaining stones.

They said that the decision would be voted on in a commissioner's meeting if it were ever brought up for review.

Authorities continue investigating after an explosion destroyed the Georgia Guidestones Wednesday at around 4 a.m. According to the GBI, the mysterious 42-year-old landmark was damaged by an explosive device left by "unknown individuals."

The Elbert County Sheriff's Office deputies arrived to find the explosion destroyed a significant portion of the structure, investigators said. Crews ultimately toppled the rest of the structure for safety reasons.

The search for the perpetrator continues as the GBI released an additional clip.

The GBI said the new video shows an "unknown person leaving an explosive device" near the Georgia Guidestones.

(1/4) The GBI is releasing additional surveillance video that shows an unknown person leaving an explosive device at the Georgia Guidestones.



The video is unclear, but agents are still actively working to identify the person leaving the scene after the explosion.

"The perpetrator of this act will be found and prosecuted," District Attorney Parks White said, adding they could face decades in prison.