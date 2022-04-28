Here's how metro Atlanta high school seniors can make a college decision in minutes

Filling out the application only takes 10 minutes and receiving a college decision takes about two minutes said John Cash, GGC Assistant Director of Admissions.

ATLANTA — One school is making the college admission process easier for students. Georgia Gwinnett College is offering metro Atlanta high school seniors Instant Decision Days.

The event allows students to get the admission process right in their high school. They meet with GGC’s admissions counselors, who help them fill out GGC application forms and evaluate their transcripts. If students meet GPA requirements, then an instant admissions decision is given on the spot.

"A lot of times we want to bring students to our campus, but we wanted to do something just to take our campus to them," said John Cash, GGC Assistant Director of Admissions.

Cash said that they've admitted over 400 students at this point, just from the Instant Decision Days GGC has administered this Spring.

Applications are waived for students and it's even easier for first-time freshmen to apply, according to Cash.

"Right now, we only need applications and transcripts to admit students for the Fall, first-time freshmen that is," he said.

Filling out the application only takes 10 minutes and receiving a college decision takes about two minutes, Cash explained.

The Instant Decision Days are created to help students attend higher education and to make the process easier, eliminating obstacles for students.

"We're able to admit them and remove one of those barriers, can I even get into college. They can leave knowing all right, I'm in. It's not just can I get in, I am in," Cash said.