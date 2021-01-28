Georgia Gwinnett College on 'Hard Lockdown' due to nearby shooting

Police are responding to the threat.

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — Georgia Gwinnett College is on a hard lockdown due to a "violent threat," officials said.

Officials have tweeted out an alert and advised everyone on the Lawrenceville campus to find a safe area, lock and barricade the doors.

According to Gwinnett County Police, a person was shot and killed at a nearby apartment complex.

College officials said in a tweet that the shooting happened at the Sugar Mill Apartments. They said the suspect is described as a Black male in a "white t-shirt and dirty sweatpants."

The suspect is described as "possibly armed and dangerous."

Update: Shooting nearby campus at Sugar Mill Apartments. Suspect is described as a black male in a white t-shirt and dirty sweatpants. Gwinnett County is tracking. Possibly armed and dangerous. https://t.co/gbdG8uWwa2 — Georgia Gwinnett (@GeorgiaGwinnett) January 28, 2021