ATLANTA — Georgia drivers could face tougher penalties for using their cellphones while driving. Some lawmakers are leery of higher fines, though.

The House Public Safety and Homeland Security Committee heard testimony Monday on House Bill 113. It delayed action until next week.

Two years ago, Georgia law banned holding a cellphone while driving. But the measure let drivers off with a first-time warning and set the maximum fine for a second violation at $50.

State. Rep. John Carson wants to eliminate the first-time warning and double fines. It would create a fine of up to $100 on a first offense.

