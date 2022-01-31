Georgia HBCU one of a handful to receive bomb threats today

ALBANY, Ga. — A historically black college in Georgia is one of several to receive a bomb threat across the country Monday.
Albany State University in Albany, Ga., received a threat to academic buildings, the school said. All classes have been canceled until further notice, they told students and staff.
According to CNN, Southern University and A&M, Howard University, Bethune-Cookman University, Albany State University, Bowie State University and Delaware State University all received bomb threats Monday morning, according to campus spokespeople or social media posts.
Earlier this month, Spelman College received a bomb threat, the same day seven others received similar threats.
There are no known threats to any of the other HBCUs in Georgia. Return to 11Alive.com for updates.