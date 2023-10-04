Georgia high school football player dies after falling ill on sidelines, district says

The player was pronounced dead after being taken to a hospital, the school district said.

ATLANTA — A high school football player died after suffering a “medical emergency” on the sidelines of a game in Georgia, the school district said.

The junior varsity team from Windsor Forest High School was playing Monday night when on-site emergency responders rushed to help one of its players, the Savannah-Chatham County school district said in a news release.

It said the player was pronounced dead after being taken to a hospital, but gave no further details about what happened.

Chatham County Coroner David Campbell identified the player as 15-year-old Keshaun Allen, local news outlets reported. He said an autopsy was planned to determine the cause of death.