Georgia lawmakers consider licensing tree workers following fatal accident

A worker died in April after losing his footing in a tree.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Georgia lawmakers are going to look at safety issues in Georgia’s tree industry. This follows the death of a tree worker in Cobb County a few days ago.

One proposal is to require the state to license tree workers. Some Georgia lawmakers say the danger of tree work makes it worth considering.

Art Alcantar lost his uncle in April, 57-year-old David Hernandez, who was a tree worker. He died after an accident while cutting down a tree in Cobb County. He "had a lot of people that loved him," Alcanter said.

Christie Bryant, a past president of the Georgia Arborists Association, said it’s past time for the state to require training and licenses for tree workers.

"Do you know when you go to get your nails done, they have to have a license?" Bryant asked, noting that barbers and electricians are also required to have state licenses. "Guess who doesn’t have to have a license? The person doing the most dangerous thing in your yard is not required by the state of Georgia to have a license."

State Rep. Victor Anderson (R-Cornelia) is behind the legislative effort to at least examine whether to require licenses for tree workers.

"It’s one of the most dangerous industries in Georgia," Anderson said Wednesday. "The traditional model for a startup business in this industry is that if you have a pickup and a chain saw, you can be a tree trimmer."

But new regulations may be a tough sell in a General Assembly controlled by Republicans. When he first ran for governor in 2018, Brian Kemp told voters he was no fan of government regulations. Wielding a chainsaw in a TV ad, Kemp said "I’m so conservative, my chainsaw’s ready to rip up some regulations.”

But two years ago, the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration wrote “the number of fatalities, injuries and uncontrolled hazards in the tree and landscaping industries … is alarming and unacceptable.”

"I’m seeing tree companies work in almost every neighborhood. And it is embarrassing how constant it is that I roll up on a tree crew that doesn’t even have the basics of a hard hat," Bryant said.