Georgia lawmakers propose 3 key police accountability bills

The bills are aimed at preventing police killings, streamlining crime reporting and documenting law enforcement misconduct.

ATLANTA — Three Georgia lawmakers are pushing for more police accountability and have put forth three bills to do it.

After the video release of the brutal police beating of Tyre Nichols, Georgia Rep. Sandra Scott, Rep. Kim Schofield and Rep. Viola Davis sponsored three House bills aimed at preventing police killings, streamlining crime reporting and documenting law enforcement misconduct.

“We will no longer allow the lack of oversight, accountability, and transparency to be the norm in law enforcement. No one gets a pass when lives continue to be intentionally taken. Georgians deserve better!” Schofield said in a news release.

The lawmakers are hosting a news conference Thursday to further outline their proposals. It's set for 9 a.m. at the south entrance stairs at the Capitol.

Below are highlights from the proposed bills.

HB 107- Police Accountability Act:

Requires all law enforcement agencies to provide a body-worn camera to each peace officer of the law enforcement agency

Requires body cameras be turned on during every interaction

Requires public release of certain video and audio recordings captured by body-worn cameras

Requires annual public reporting by the attorney general regarding use of force, contact, and unannounced entry by peace officers

Provides standards for the response of peace officers to protests or demonstrations

Removes qualified immunity

HB 112 - Ethical Policing Act:

Requires a uniform method of reporting

Requires the establishment of citizen review boards statewide

Ends qualified immunity

Provides protection against officer retaliation

Requires officers to report misconduct

Authorizes a four-strike system of misconduct

Requires annual reporting of complaints and misconduct by every law enforcement agency

Mandates any employment of an officer is contingent on the review of their file and history

HB 113 - Preventing Tragedies Between Police and Communities Act: