Georgia lawmakers react to Jan. 6 committee hearing

ATLANTA — Some lawmakers in Georgia took to social media on Thursday, reacting to the first House committee hearing on the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
Democratic Georgia congresswoman Nikema Williams' tweet spoke about former President Trump's inaction on the day of the attack.
Two Republican Georgia congressmen indirectly commented on the hearing, jabbing President Biden and his family.
The house investigators laid out their case to the American people on Thursday in a prim-time hearing, saying that the violent insurrection brought on by President Trump's supporters should not be forgotten. New footage of the attack was shown during the first hearing.
