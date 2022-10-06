Georgia lawmakers react to Jan. 6 committee hearing

Lawmakers in Georgia take to social media to comment on the House committee hearing.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — Some lawmakers in Georgia took to social media on Thursday, reacting to the first House committee hearing on the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Democratic Georgia congresswoman Nikema Williams' tweet spoke about former President Trump's inaction on the day of the attack.

Imagine a sitting president sitting idly by as the seat of our government is violently attacked.



Except we do not have to imagine it. This happened on #January6th. — Congresswoman Nikema Williams (@RepNikema) June 10, 2022

Two Republican Georgia congressmen indirectly commented on the hearing, jabbing President Biden and his family.

When’s the primetime hearing about Hunter Biden? — Rep. Jody Hice (@CongressmanHice) June 9, 2022

When is the primetime hearing for Joe Biden’s botched Afghanistan withdrawal? — Rep. Andrew Clyde (@Rep_Clyde) June 9, 2022

The house investigators laid out their case to the American people on Thursday in a prim-time hearing, saying that the violent insurrection brought on by President Trump's supporters should not be forgotten. New footage of the attack was shown during the first hearing.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER