ATLANTA — Georgia lawmakers have reached a deal to tighten sales tax collections by online businesses including Amazon, eBay, and Airbnb.

The House and Senate both passed a conference report Thursday, sending it to Gov. Brian Kemp for his signature.

The measure would take effect April 1, meaning it would bolster revenues in the current budget year which ends June 30.

It would also ease concerns over the next budget year. Lawmakers will begin writing that 2021 budget next week.

The measure is aimed at collecting sales taxes from third-party sellers whose commerce moves through online marketplaces.

