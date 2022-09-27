Americus lawyer charged in Capitol riot wants his guns back -- and his Trump hat

William McCall Calhoun's lawyers also want to exclude some of his inflammatory social-media posts from his upcoming trial

AMERICUS, Ga. — The Americus lawyer accused of taking part in the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot wants his guns back -- and his Trump hat.

Lawyers for William McCall Calhoun filed a motion in U.S. District Court in Washington asking a judge to return items seized when he was arrested at his sister's house in Macon in January 2021.

According to a document filed with the court, they include four AR-15 rifles, four shotguns and a Glock handgun.

FBI agents also took Calhoun's "camo in color" Trump hat and a scarf. The documents don't say why.

Calhoun faces several federal charges in the case, including "violent entry and disorderly conduct" at the U.S. Capitol.

He's free on bond and practicing law in Sumter County courts. No trial date has been set.

Calhoun's lawyers argue that the FBI had an arrest warrant, but not a search warrant, when they arrested him nine days after the riot.

They argue that taking his guns and property violated his Fourth Amendment rights.

Prosecutors say Calhoun posted photos and videos to social media during what he called the "hostile takeover" at the Capitol.

They cited his public social media posts, which included language like "tearing Nancy Pelosi to shreds," "slaughtering," and "taking headshots" at enemies, and "bringing the body bags."

According to court documents, Calhoun posted often on social media about his belief that the election was stolen by Democrats and President Biden -- or as Calhoun wrote, "Creepy Joe and his fake Negro bitch running mate."

In the week after the November 2020 election, prosecutors say, Calhoun wrote on Facebook: "We are on the verge of civil war snd (sic) the battleground will be ATL. We're going to go door to door and execute the f------- communists. I want to make that clear."

In another motion, Calhoun's lawyer are asking the judge to exclude his social-media posts as evidence from his trial.

They argue that his posts are inflammatory and not relevant to the charges against him.

But prosecutors respond that Calhoun's posts about the election help prove that he intended to stop the Jan. 6, 2021 election count and overturn the results.

Lawyers on both sides will argue motions on the case on Oct. 12 in the District of Columbia.

Earlier this year, a judge rejected Calhoun's bid to move the trial to Macon.

