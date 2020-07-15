Georgia lottery rakes in record $1.24B, powering through pandemic

Sales had initially dropped in March at the onset of COVID-19 restrictions.

ATLANTA — The coronavirus pandemic is no match for lottery players. The Georgia Lottery Corp. says profits hit a new record of $1.24 billion for the budget year ended June 30. That continued a rebound after sales had initially dropped in March at the onset of COVID-19 restrictions.

It’s the ninth-straight year that the lottery has set sales and profit records. Proceeds from the lottery finance college aid called Hope Scholarships and preschool classes.

Since its first year, the Georgia Lottery Corp. has returned more than $22.3 billion to the state of Georgia for education, they said in a news release.

Lottery officials said gamblers turned to the lottery's internet options, which allow ticket sales and online gambling at home. They also say most lottery retailers remained open and people had fewer other forms of entertainment competing for their dollars.

“With all Lottery profits benefiting Georgia’s HOPE Scholarship and Pre-K programs, the Georgia Lottery’s monumental success is a milestone to celebrate,” Gov. Brian Kemp said. “By funding HOPE and Pre-K, the Georgia Lottery continues to help Georgia’s students gain a high-quality education from start to finish, which ultimately makes our state stronger and more competitive.”

“Our FY20 results are a reflection of the fortitude and commitment of many,” Georgia Lottery President and CEO Gretchen Corbin said.