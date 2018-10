Someone in DeKalb County will be going home $500,000 richer -- if they show up to get their prize in time.

According to Georgia Lottery officials, a Fantasy 5 ticket worth $568,013 was sold at the Texaco station at 2381 Columbia Drive. The winner has 180 days from the draw date to claim their prize.

The winning numbers were 7-8-10-21-30.

