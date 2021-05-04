Georgia man arrested after allegedly assaulting police officer with a baton, flag, and more during US Capitol breach

Jack Wade Whitton, 30, of Locust Grove, Georgia, was arrested Thursday in Atlanta.

LOCUST GROVE, Ga. — Another Georgia man has been arrested in connection with the U.S. Capitol breach that took place on Jan. 6 after assaulting an officer with multiple items including a baton, according to the United States Department of Justice.

Jack Wade Whitton, 30, of Locust Grove, Georgia, was arrested Thursday in Atlanta.

According to the indictment, Whitton, along with Jeffrey Sabol of Kittredge, Colorado, and Peter Francis Stager of Conway, Arkansas, assaulted a Metropolitan Police Officer with a baton, flag, pole, and a crutch.

The indictment also states Clayton Ray Mullins of Benton, Kentucky, assaulted the same officer, as well as a second Metropolitan Police Officer, whom Whitton and Sabol are accused of assaulting separately.

Additionally, the indictment alleges that Michael John Lopatic Sr. of Lancaster, Pennsylvania, assaulted a third Metropolitan Police Officer.