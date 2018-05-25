GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga -- A man who has been charged with the shooting death of a teenager, allegedly over a football, had several run-ins with law enforcement.

According to Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office, Robert Jennings has been charged with aggravated assault and felony murder after he allegedly shot and killed 18-year-old Ezekiel Smith during a dispute erupted on a basketball court at the Smoke Creek mobile home park.

Police said the fight escalated and Jennings took out a handgun and shot Smith who later died at the hospital. Records show that Jennings had eight prior arrests before this incident including speeding, simple battery and probation violations.

His arrests go as far back as 2008. Jennings is currently in the Gwinnett County Jail and will have his first appearance in court on Friday.

