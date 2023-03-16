Georgia man sentenced to life in prison after beating someone to death over card game

Sherrod Sinteze Montgomery was found guilty of Felony Murder, Aggravated Assault and Aggravated Battery.

BOWDON, Ga. — A Carroll County man was sentenced to life in prison after killing someone over a card game.

In January, a jury in the Superior Court of Carroll County convicted 43-year-old Sherrod Sinteze of Montgomery of felony murder, aggravated assault and aggravated battery. On March 13, he was sentenced to life in prison, according to the Coweta Judicial Circuit District Attorney.

The charges stem from a May 2021 incident on Kent Avenue in Bowdon, Georgia. Law enforcement originally went to a residence in response to an assault.

However, once they arrived, they found a man named Ricky Cox who was barely conscious. He was rushed to Tanner Medical Center where he later died from his injuries, which included broken ribs and internal bleeding.