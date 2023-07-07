Georgia NAACP 'deeply disturbed' by racial incident radio host says he experienced at Atlanta restaurant

Darlene McCoy Jackson says an employee at Woody's Cheesesteaks wrote "darky" on her receipt. The state NAACP and McCoy Jackson will speak about the incident Friday.

ATLANTA — The Georgia NAACP will join Atlanta radio personality Darlene McCoy Jackson for a news conference to address a racist incident she said happened at a popular cheesesteak restaurant in Buckhead last month.

McCoy Jackson, who is part of the Praise 103 team, shared her experience at Woody's Cheesesteaks on Irby Avenue in an Instagram live video on June 23 that gained significant attention. According to her, when she placed her order, an employee used the term "darky" to identify her on the receipt.

"I place my order. What is your name? I said, Darlene. This joker put darky, d-a-r-k-y."

Displaying the receipt in her video, McCoy Jackson expressed her displeasure with the incident and her subsequent interaction with the employee. She alleged that she requested the employee change the name on the receipt, but instead, he allegedly refused to accommodate her request and declined to refund her money. The radio personality claimed the employee appeared to be Hispanic. However, Woody's has not disclosed the name or race of the employee involved.

Attorney and Georgia NAACP president Gerald Griggs said the organization is "deeply disturbed" by what happened at the restaurant. In a statement Griggs said they hope McCoy Jackson's experience will prompt a productive diologue about diversity and inclusion.

"We will support Mrs. McCoy Jackson’s quest to receive a proper remedy for this incident," he said in the news release.

The news conference will be held at 4 p.m. at the organization's headquarters in College Park.

Last month, a representative from Woody's Cheesesteaks sent the following statement to 11Alive about the incident: