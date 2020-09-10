Georgia National Guard conducts change of command ceremony

It began at 11 a.m. in Marietta.

MARIETTA, Ga. — The Georgia National Guard will conduct a change of command ceremony this morning in Marietta.

The outgoing commanding general of the Georgia Army National Guard, Maj. Gen. Randall Simmons, Jr., will hand over command to Brig. Gen. Dwayne Wilson, the current chief of staff of the Guard.

The ceremony is taking place at 11 a.m. at Dobbins Air Reserve Base.