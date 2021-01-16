Georgia National Guard soldiers headed to Washington ahead of inauguration

Members going to assist with security for inauguration.

ATLANTA — Members of the Georgia National Guard are en route to Washington to help with the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden next week.

According to Military Times, more than 20,000 National Guard members from states across the nation have been activated to assist with security efforts during the transition.

In a tweet from the Georgia National Guard on Friday evening, the agency said it is "mobilizing to our nation's capital in preparation to assist with a peaceful transition of power for the 59th Presidential Inauguration."

Military Times said that National Guard civil support missions are generally geared toward supporting civil authorities when their capabilities are not sufficient to meet current requirements. They also help protect the life, property and safety of citizens, protect critical infrastructure, provide humanitarian assistance, provide law enforcement support, and provide support for designated events when needed.

Security has been heightened in Washington following a riot at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, when supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the building.

The riot led to the deaths of five people, including one law enforcement officer.