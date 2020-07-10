Georgia natives, including first Black woman on the team, to help Thunderbirds headline Rome air show

The Thunderbirds are headlining the Wings Over North Georgia Drive-In Air Show Oct. 24-25.

ROME, Ga. — A number of Georgia natives will be involved in putting the Thunderbirds to flight this month when the elite U.S. Air Force flight demonstration team performs over the skies in Rome.

The Thunderbirds are headlining the Wings Over North Georgia Drive-In Air Show Oct. 24-25.

Among the people making that show happen include Capt. Remoshay Nelson, Thunderbird #12, who is originally from Douglasville and went to Douglas County High School.

She's the first Black woman appointed as a Thunderbirds officer, and leads the team's marketing, publicity and community relations program. According to her Thunderbirds bio, she's led public affairs teams all around the world - Turkey, Botswana and parts of Europe.

She participated in the "America Strong" flyover events earlier this year that honored frontline workers during some of the worst weeks of the coronavirus pandemic.

Others from the area who support the team include Master Sgt. Thomas "Nathan" Clonts, himself a native of Rome. He is the maintenance production superintendent for the Thunderbirds who graduated from Armuchee High School in 2001.

Tech. Sgt. Antwuan Westerfield of Atlanta serves as the APG flight chief for the team's aircraft, powerplant and general aviation section. He's a Morrow High graduate and is "is well-versed in the aircraft avionic systems for F-16s and has spent a majority of his military career working on the elite fighting aircraft," according to the team.

Staff Sgt. Jimmy Navar is the team's fuels system technician and is from Jonesboro. He "works inside and outside of fuel tanks to remove, repair, inspect, install, and modify aircraft fuel systems," according to the team.