Georgia's youngest SNAP recipients just received final P-EBT payment

Here's what to know about the latest round of funds.

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — Families, check your cards, the final round of P-EBT benefits has gone out to some of the youngest SNAP-enrolled children.

The Georgia Department of Human Services (DHS) Division of Family & Children Services announced that children younger than 5 years old and those who turned 6 before May 11 would have received their benefits. To be eligible for the P-EBT issuance, children had to have already been receiving SNAP funds from January through May 11 of this year.

If children were covered by SNAP through April, families will receive $27.09 per child in P-EBT benefits for each month. Families with SNAP-enrolled children who were covered through May will receive $13.55 per child.

P-EBT funds were issued on the families' current EBT card. Those who no longer receive SNAP benefits had the P-EBT funds loaded on the household's previous EBT card.

If families need a new EBT card, they can visit connectebt.com/gaebtclient or call 888-421-3281. Before requesting a new card, see what that could entail by visiting the DHS FAQ webpage.

Benefits were issued using the schedule below by household client ID ending in:

00-19 | July 26

20-39 | July 27

40-59 | July 28

60-79 | July 29

80-99 | July 30

K-12 students who participated in the National School Lunch Program (NSLP), including high school seniors who graduated in May 2023, will receive a one-time $120 P-EBT benefit issuance this summer. DHS plans on releasing details on this issuance soon.

What is the P-EBT program?

It's similar to the federal EBT program except this one was made specifically for the pandemic and has continued to be utilized.

The program is made possible by the Families First Coronavirus Response Act. It helped create a temporary benefit called the Pandemic-EBT. It's meant for children who didn't have access to free or reduced-price school meals during the school year, and for SNAP-eligible children enrolled in childcare and K-12 schools due to the pandemic.

In this case, the program has been extended to include young Georgians who are not quite school-aged. This will mark the second issuance of P-EBT benefits to SNAP-enrolled children ages 0-5 and those 5 years of age who turned 6 during the 2022-23 school year.