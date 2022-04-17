Impaired driver collides with power pole, knocking out power for parts of downtown Alpharetta, officials say

Nearly 500 Georgia Power customers are being affected by the power outage.

ATLANTA — Parts of downtown Alpharetta are in the dark from a power outage following an impaired driver's collision with a light pole. Now Georgia Power is on scene, repairing the damage.

According to the Alpharetta Department of Public Safety, the light pole was damaged earlier in the evening Easter Sunday--affecting "all businesses and residences in the downtown area." The power outage is affecting nearly 500 Georgia Power customers and stretches from Milton Avenue across Old Milton Parkway, according to their website.