Tracking power outages after storms swept across metro Atlanta, north Georgia

There were dozens of reports of downed trees and power lines Thursday - leaving thousands without power continuing into Friday morning.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — Storms swept through metro Atlanta and north Georgia on Thursday evening, bringing with them heavy winds and strong rain, with the onset of the severe weather in many cases happening rapidly over communities.

Damage was reported across the region, with 11Alive seeing reports of a fallen awning at a gas station in Cherokee County, a collapsed wall at a gym in Calhoun and damage to a dock at Lake Lanier among the issues that popped up.

There were also dozens of reports of downed trees and power lines - leaving thousands without power continuing into Friday morning.

We're tracking the power situation as it gets restored across communities in the region.

Georgia Power and EMC outage updates

You can find the Georgia Power outage map here.

As of 1:30 p.m.:

Fulton County: 938 without power (down from 2,700+)

DeKalb County: 632 without power (down from 1,100+)

Cobb County: 160 without power (down from 1,066)

Gwinnett County: 4,512 without power (down from 5,149)

Clayton County: 5 without power (down from 1,200+)

Forsyth County: 6,519 without power (down from 7,117)

Clarke County: 9,783 without power (down from 13,578)

Cherokee County: 2,930 without power (down from 3,874)

Pickens County: 591 without power (down from 785)

Gordon County: 209 without power (down from 689)

Murray County: 366 without power (down from 629)

Barrow County: 1,455 without power (down from 2,321)

Jackson County: 2,245 without power (down from 3,668)

Hall County: 1,379 without power (down from 1,403)

Lumpkin County: 551 without power

You can find the EMC power outage map here (note that it is delineated by region and less detailed than Georgia Power's map):

As of 1:30 p.m.: