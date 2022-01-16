Thousands without power across north Georgia as snow, winds move in

Officials caution that outages could increase throughout the day as winter weather continues.

ATLANTA — As the wind picks up with gusts in the upper 40s on Sunday morning, thousands of residents across Georgia are waking up in the dark.

Georgia’s electric membership cooperatives (EMCs) are reporting at 8 a.m. that approximately 47,000 customers without power as a result of high winds plus snow and sleet blanketing many parts of north central and northeast Georgia.

Georgia Power, meanwhile, says they are dealing with around 26,000 customers without power as of around 7:30 a.m. just in metro Atlanta. In the northeastern portion of the state, there are another 15,000 customers without power.

Officials caution that outages could increase throughout the day as winter weather continues.

"The winter mix combined with freezing temperatures and high winds is causing trees to fall, breaking power lines and power poles," EMC officials said in a statement. "So far, outages are widespread and range from the west side of the state and stretch to the east."

Most of north Georgia will remain under a "High Wind Warning" until 2 p.m.