Georgia Powerball winners for August 5

No one won the grand prize but one person from Georgia won $50,000.

ATLANTA — Everyone missed out on Saturday's $136 million Powerball drawing, but that just means another chance at a bigger prize is on the way. One person in Georgia woke up with a $50,000 ticket.

The Powerball numbers were 18, 42, 44, 62, and 65, with a red Powerball number 23. The "Power Play" multiplier was 2x.

Powerball Georgia winnings

According to figures from Georgia Lottery, the winnings included::

$50,000: 1 winner

$100: 70 winners

What are my chances of winning the Powerball?

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are one in 292.2 million.

Over the past few years, huge lottery jackpots have become more common as lottery officials have changed the rules and ticket prices to boost top prizes.

Powerball's biggest change came in 2021 when officials decided to add a Monday drawing to its weekly lineup of Wednesday and Saturday evening drawings. At the time of the announcement, Powerball proclaimed the addition of the Monday drawing would lead to "larger, faster-growing jackpots."