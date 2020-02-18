DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A metro Atlanta hospital was briefly forced on lockdown after a shooting apparently involving bounty hunters chasing a suspect.

The situation unfolded around noon at the Georgia Regional Hospital off Panthersville Road in DeKalb County. 11Alive viewers called into our newsroom to also report the lockdown.

According to the DeKalb County Police Department, the bounty hunters were reportedly pursing a suspect when one of them fired a non-lethal shot at the suspect.

Police said the suspect got away, but the bounty hunters are now facing their own set of charges in connection to firing the gun. No DeKalb County Police Officers were involved in the situation.

At this time, it's unclear what that suspect was wanted for or if he is connected to the hospital facility, if at all.

According to the state website, the DeKalb facility operates about 330 beds and provides care for adult mental health, development disabilities and other areas for several counties in the metro area.

