Georgia Rep. Bourdeax says farewell, recalls time in office

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Rep. Carolyn Bordeaux, D-Ga., gave a farewell speech Thursday afternoon addressing her fellow Georgians.
Bordeaux served as the representative for Georgia's 7th district, which included the cities of Cumming, Lawrenceville and Buford. Bordeaux recalled her time in office, citing her most important work as “simply upholding our democracy” when she voted to certify the presidential election.
Bordeaux, like many other government officials, was placed on lockdown during the Jan. 6 capitol riots, just three days after being sworn into office. Once Georgia's redistricting map took effect in 2022, Bordeaux went up against incumbent Lucy Macbeth.
Bordeaux lost to Macbeth in the Democratic primaries. Bordeaux thanked her family and supporters. Bordeaux served as the district’s representative for two years.