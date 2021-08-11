Georgia Secretary of State holding press conference

It will be held at 10:30 a.m. on the South stairs.

ATLANTA — Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is holding a news conference Wednesday morning at the State Capitol. It began at 10:30 a.m.

11Alive will stream it live on 11Alive.com and the 11Alive YouTube page.

At this time, Raffensberger has not specified what the conference is about.

Earlier this month, 11Alive described the additional identification needed on Georgia's new absentee ballots.

Georgia's new absentee ballot request forms now require more identification.

Raffensperger’s office created the new forms, which requires people requesting an absentee ballot to write down a Georgia driver’s license number or state identification card number.

The previous ballot request form required voters to provide a signature match to verify identification.

The new form also adds a warning that voters may face fines up to $100,000 or up to 10 years of imprisonment if they are not eligible to vote or provide false information.

The change is mandated by the state's new controversial election reform bill Gov. Brian Kemp signed into law in March.

The bill was developed on the heels of the 2020 presidential election and Senate runoff election in which Republicans claimed there was widespread voter fraud — though no evidence of this was found — after the historically "red" Peach State saw wins for the Democratic Party.