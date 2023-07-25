Georgia senator urges attorney general to investigate Noah's Ark

Georgia State Sen. Emanuel Jones of District 10 shared his letter addressed to Attorney General Chris Carr.

LOCUST GROVE, Ga. — An animal sanctuary in Locust Grove is becoming notorious for lacking in its care. A Georgia senator is now asking the attorney general to investigate it before matters get worse.

Georgia State Sen. Emanuel Jones of District 10 shared his letter addressed to Attorney General Chris Carr. In it, the senator urges Carr to conduct an "in-depth investigation on the practices" of Noah's Ark Animal Sanctuary and its president Shelly Lakly.

"The Noah's Ark Animal Sanctuary has recently been met with public controversy and complaints can be attributed to Shelly Lakly's term as president of the facility," Jones wrote.

He detailed the sanctuary's shutdown due to an Avian flu outbreak last year, saying it "led to the euthanasia of over 100 animals," which has also led to a federal investigation. Jones adds that under Lakly's leadership, the sanctuary has collected several complaints of animal cruelty from the United States Department of Agriculture.

"The issues pertaining to Noah's Ark Animal Sanctuary have only progressed throughout the year," Jones said.

In May, the sanctuary's leader was served nine court summons from Henry County citing inhumane treatment of animals, according to the senator.

Jones urged the attorney general to take the unethical violations seriously and to act with an in-depth investigation.