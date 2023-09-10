GSU students being relocated after dorm fire, officials say

"We will be communicating with residents and offering them spaces on campus for relocation as needed," a GSU spokesperson said in a statement.

ATLANTA — Georgia State University officials are assessing the damage after a fire Monday afternoon, which prompted the sprinklers to be activated.

11Alive SkyTracker flew over the Patton Hall Dorms at 160 Edgewood Avenue NE, where several firetrucks were spotted responding. No flames or smoke were visible from the outside of the building, as a crowd was seen gathering.

The university added it is also advising those impacted to file a claim with their renter's insurance or parent's homeowners insurance if they have any damage to personal items.

11Alive has reached out to Atlanta Fire officials for more information on how the fire started.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.