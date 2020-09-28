The Georgia State Fair is happening, and it starts this week

Fair officials announced several guidelines for 2020 due to the coronavirus.

HAMPTON, Ga. — Unlike most events it seems in 2020, the Georgia State Fair will take place.

The annual event with rides, fried food, pig races and entertainment starts on Friday at the Atlanta Motor Speedway and runs through Oct. 11.

Things will look a little different with coronavirus guidelines in place. Masks are mandatory at all times while at the fair. Temperature checks will also be administered before entering.

They said that social distancing will also be strictly enforced. They will have 6-foot markings on the ground at the lines for rides and food.

Guests will be able to see the Hollywood Circus, Lady Houdini Escape Artist, white tigers, magic shows, a wolf show, petting zoo, Puppetone Rockers, a comedy hypnotist, championship wrestling among other things on tap this year.