Gov. Kemp issues state of emergency after Georgia tornadoes, storms

Two likely tornadoes blew through Troup County and Baldwin County early Sunday morning with several reports of damage.

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp issued a state of emergency order following the severe storm and tornadoes that struck the state on Sunday morning.

The order will allow the state to bring in any additional resources needed for the recovery and cleanup efforts.

It reads in part that all resources would be made available to "assist in preparation, response, and recovery activities throughout the affected areas, and the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency shall activate the Georgia Emergency Operations Plan."

I have issued a State of Emergency order following the severe storms and tornadoes that struck this morning.



As we continue to monitor the weather and work with local partners to address damage throughout the day, I ask all Georgians to join us in praying for those impacted. pic.twitter.com/GhDLU6g80u — Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) March 26, 2023

The order will continue until April 3, unless it is renewed my the governor.

You can read the full order here.

The Troup County Emergency Management Agency said they have "multiple crews out on search and rescue missions, reports of multiple buildings damaged or destroyed, power lines down, trees down blocking roads."

