Georgia state official accused of faking pregnancies pleads guilty on several charges

ATLANTA — A Georgia state official who was accused of faking multiple pregnancies and was granted 265 hours of maternity leave has pleaded guilty Monday.

Robin Folsom, 43, former director of external affairs for the Georgia Vocational Rehabilitation Agency (GVRA) pleaded guilty to the following charges:

one count of identity fraud

three counts of false statements

The charges stem from an investigation conducted by the Office of the State Inspector General (OIG). Folsom's employer requested the OIG look into Folsom's use of Family Medical Leave.

“Those who work for the taxpayers of Georgia are expected to uphold high ethical standards and to fulfill their roles in an honest and transparent manner,” Attorney General Chris Carr said. “State employees who break this trust in the course of their employment will be held accountable for their actions. Fraud and deception committed on state time and in association with one’s job is unacceptable and will not be tolerated."

In May 2021, Folsom claimed she had given birth. The agency approved about seven weeks of paid leave. She also claimed she was pregnant again in August 2021, the Inspector General's Office said.

According to a release from Carr's Office, Folsom shared false information about the identity of the father of her alleged children. During an interview, Folsom told investigators she had given birth to two children.