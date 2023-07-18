Georgia State Patrol wants you to say they have the best cruiser

Voting ends Monday, July 31

ATLANTA — When you're driving down Georgia's highways, do you ever stop and gaze longingly at the majesty of Georgia State Patrol's cruisers as you worry about whether they'll pull you over?

Ever wish you could share that appreciation?

Now is your chance.

State patrols from across the nation are in competition to determine who has the best looking cruiser. The winning car will be on the cover of AAST's 2024 wall calendar.

Voting ends Monday, July 31, 2023, at 12:00 p.m., so take this moment to share your passion and excitement for Georgia State Patrol vehicles.

To see all the entries and choose your favorite, click here.

