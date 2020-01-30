ATLANTA — In a shocking move, an entire class of Georgia State Patrol (GSP) troopers has been dismissed after an investigation found that the class had cheated on one of their exams.

The state public safety agency made the announcement, Wednesday.

According to Department of Public Safety Commissioner Col. Mark W. McDonough, the cheating ring revolved around the exam that cadets take to be certified to operate a speed gun, McDonough said. It occurred within the 106th Trooper School, which graduated in August.

According to McDonough, the ring included cadets sharing information over social media, via Snapchat and GroupMe. But the cadets went further, lining up their stories with one another over the social media platform once an investigation had begun.

An initial allegation was against a single trooper who had apparently given his username and password to a woman he was in a relationship with. The woman who took the tests on behalf of the cadet told GSP about doing so.

"What her motivations were (about coming forward), I'm not quite clear," McDonough said. "But I mean, obviously, she realized that it was wrong and she came forward."

That led to an investigation that began in October - the single trooper who was caught, McDonough detailed, "said 'Well, I'm not the only one who cheated, I'm not the only one who did this,' and made the allegation that essentially everybody had cheated."

And that led to the discovery of the various other cheating instances.

During the Office of Professional Standards investigation, investigators found the cadets used written or typed notes, received direct assistance from another cadet (test answers), used test questions and answers posted by a cadet on the GroupMe online application, and queried an internet search engine for test questions and answers. Additionally, two Snapchat group chats were created which included several members of the class.

McDonough said that the scheme was a clear violation of trust and integrity.

"Our whole mode is to produce an officer that the public can trust. When a person is pulled over, when they're given a speeding citation, they should feel that the training the person received and their performance on the exams to get that certification has been done so without cheating," McDonough said. "And so this goes to our very core values and so it is something that its difficult to swallow."

None of the 33 troopers who initially graduated remain with the agency at this time. Thirty of the officers were dismissed in one day. One other cadet had previously resigned for reasons that weren't disclosed, another had been dismissed previously and the third is on military leave.

Georgia Department of Public Safety

This is the full list of the 106th Trooper School:

Erguens Accilien, Columbia County, Post 21 - Sylvania

David Allan, Hall County, Post 6 - Gainesville

Jalin Anderson, Richmond County, Post 33 - Milledgeville

Erik Austell, Bibb County, Post 15 - Perry

Evan Bauza, Chatham County, Post 11 - Hinesville

Logan Beck, Camden County, Post 23 - Brunswick

Christopher Cates, Rabun County, Post 27 - Blue Ridge

Seferino Chavez, Clayton County, Post 47 - Forest Park

Demon Clark, Greene County, Post 17 - Washington

Christopher Cordell, Catoosa County, Post 5 - Dalton

Clint Donaldson, Coweta County, Post 49 - Motor Unit

Eric Guerrero, Coffee County, Post 36 - Douglas

Jonathan Hayes, Paulding County, Post 29 - Paulding

Nicholas Hawkins, Walton County, Post 46 - Monroe

Bradley Hunt, Muscogee County, Post 2 - LaGrange

Clarence Johnson, Richmond County, Post 25 - Grovetown

Evan Joyner, Muscogee County, Post 2 - LaGrange

Richard Justice, Columbia County, Post 25 - Grovetown

Malcolm Martinez, Cobb County, Post 47 - Forest Park

Rebecca Moran, Gwinnett County, Post 51 - Gwinnett

Paul Osuegbu, Barrow County, Post 6 - Gainesville

Jose Perez, Colquitt County, Post 13 - Tifton

Patrick Pollett, Columbia County, Post 25 - Grovetown

Troy Pudder, Houston County, Post 30 - Cordele

Caleb Pyle, Coweta County, Post 24 - Newnan

Daysi Ramirez, Houston County, Post 15 - Perry

Gabriel Rampy, Carroll County, Post 4 - Villa Rica

Adam Salter, Pike County, Post 26 - Thomaston

Jerry Slade, Crisp County, Post 30 - Cordele

Kyle Thompson, Berrien County, Post 36 - Douglas

James Vaughan, Sumter County, Post 10 - Americus

Brian Whelehan, Bryan County, Post 23 - Brunswick

Kelley Whitaker, Miller County, Post 14 - Colquitt

