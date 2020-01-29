ATLANTA — The Georgia State Patrol dismissed nearly an entire graduating class, 30 troopers in all, on Wednesday as the state Department of Public Safety Commissioner Col. Mark W. McDonough acknowledged a wide-ranging cheating scandal.

The cheating ring revolved around the exam cadets take to be certified to operate a speed gun, McDonough said. It occurred within the 106th Trooper School, which graduated in August.

McDonough said there were four primary allegations investigated, and all were corroborated:

That everyone in the 106th Trooper School cheated on the speed detection operator exam. All who were interviewed admitted cheating, McDonough said.

That one cadet helped other cadets with their other online exams.

That three cadets helped another cadet pass his exam in one instance.

That a training instructor gave a makeup exam to two cadets who had failed one, and allowed them to take the makeup exam home and bring it back the next day.

An initial allegation against a single trooper, who had apparently given his username and password to a non-cadet and had that person take tests for him, led to the discovery of the various other cheating instances.

