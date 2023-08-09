Georgia State Patrol reports shots fired investigation after chase

There were few details initially available.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia State Patrol reported just before noon Wednesday that a shots fired investigation was initiated following a chase involving a GSP patrol vehicle in DeKalb County.

It was unclear if anyone was injured by any shots. GSP said the Georgia Bureau of Investigation was "actively investigating this incident." Additional details about the shooting, including who might have fired shots, were not immediately available.

The chase began a little after 9 a.m. Wednesday, GSP said, when troopers attempted to stop a Jeep Grand Cherokee on McAffee Road near Columbia Drive in DeKalb County.

"The pursuit ended with a crash involving the Jeep Grand Cherokee and a GSP patrol car with shots fired," GSP said.

11Alive has reached out to the GBI for more details.