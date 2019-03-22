ATLANTA — Atlanta traffic is nothing to laugh at and, on the Downtown Connector, there are no secrets.

One year after the state legislature voted to prohibit drivers from holding cell phones while driving, an 11Alive viewer caught someone red-handed – and that driver happened to be a Georgia state legislator.

Jim Shumake was stuck in standstill traffic, Wednesday, heading south on the Downtown Connector, when he noticed Rep. Sam Park (D-Lawrenceville) in the HOV lane by himself, talking on a cell phone.

Shumake said he recognized the lawmaker because he had an official tag on his car – SR 101. He snapped a photo of Park while the two were next to each other in traffic.

“He was not only on his phone, he was driving without hands on the wheel, having a deep conversation in the HOV lane,” Shumake said. “If that was anybody else, we would have been pulled over or received a ticket.”

He noted that the hands-free law does not mean hands-free steering.

“I just thought, this is absolutely ridiculous,” Shumake said.

Rep. Sam Park (D-Lawrenceville) was caught by another driver talking on his cell phone, hands off the wheel and driving in the HOV lane by himself.

After sharing the photo on Facebook, Rep. Park was caught, judged and convicted on Shumake’s Facebook page – with commenters showing no mercy.

Park, who is in his second term at the State House, told 11Alive’s Jon Shierk that he would be available to talk about the incident during a break in House proceedings but changed his mind.

He sent an email instead, stating that he was headed to the Capitol for a committee hearing and “got stuck in traffic due to a car accident.”

“I got in the HOV lane so I would not miss a vote … I also gave my colleagues a call to update them on where I was,” Park said in an email. “I take very seriously my duties as a State Representative … I apologize for driving in the HOV lane.”

According to state law, legislators don’t get a free pass on the hands-free law.

The regulation went into effect last year because so many grieving families demanded action to stop wrecks caused by distracted drivers talking and texting on cell phones.

When an early version of the bill came to a vote, Park voted to support it. But, for the final vote, Park was a no-show and excused from voting.

After seeing the photo of himself online, Park sent Shumake a Facebook message that said, “thanks for holding me accountable.”

“I don’t think it’s an impeachable offense,” Shumake said. “But it’s kind of funny, right? It’s kind of outrageous.”

He admits that he has some explaining to do as well – because 11Alive’s Jon Shierk pointed out that Shumake took the photo from behind the wheel of his car, while driving. Shumake started to laugh.

“I couldn’t help myself … you are correct sir … you are correct.”

As for exceptions to the law? Drivers are allowed to use cell phones “while reporting … an actual or potential crime or delinquent act.”

So, Shumake argues this could be considered an approved public service – reminding a lawmaker to comply with the law.

