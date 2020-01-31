ATLANTA — A Georgia State University student is facing charges after he allegedly used a cell phone to take photos of others in restrooms.

Authorities charged Donny Techiera with public indecency and two counts of unlawful eavesdropping or surveillance. According to a police report from the Georgia State University Police Department, on Jan. 27, officers met with a student who told them she went into a restroom in the Mathematics Interactive Learning Environment (MILE) computer lab and was frightened by an encounter.

The student said that while she was in the handicap stall, she looked down and noticed a red iPhone with its camera pointing towards a here. She said there was a person inside of the middle bathroom stall who was wearing a pair of red and white Air Jordans.

When the student said she was aware of the phone, it was quickly removed. The student was afraid and immediately walked out of the bathroom.

In another police report, officers said they were called to the GSU Student Center West because a person was taking pictures of people in a bathroom stall.

It happened in the men's restroom on the fourth floor of the building, according to the report. The suspect in this incident was also wearing red shoes.

The report said officers spoke to a man who said he saw someone kneeling down in a stall next to him naked and touching himself inappropriately. The person told police he knocked on the door to caution the man; the man apologized to the victim. But then, the victim noticed a flash from a phone. The victim yelled but the suspect ran out of the bathroom.

Donny Techiera

Fulton County Sheriff's Office

Another man told police he also noticed someone taking a photo of him while he was using the bathroom.

The investigation led police to charge Techiera. He was granted a $2,000 bond on Thursday during his initial court appearance.

OTHER HEADLINES:

A teacher is out of a job over what she wrote on the board

Sophie Speaks: How a Georgia mother allowed her boyfriend to impregnate her 10-year-old