APD: Shooting involving Georgia state trooper across from Atlanta Fire station near Grant Park

This is a developing story.

ATLANTA — A Georgia State Patrol trooper was involved in a shooting Wednesday afternoon at a BP gas station across the street from an Atlanta Fire Rescue station in southeast Atlanta, according to police.

Law enforcement is currently on the scene of the shooting at 448 Boulevard SE. The gas station is just two blocks away from Grant Park.

Officials with Georgia Bureau of Investigation said troopers were involved in a chase near I-20 and Boulevard, which escalated to gunfire at the gas station.

It's not yet known who, if anyone, was shot in the incident, but Atlanta Fire officials confirmed the shooting did not happen at the fire station.

11Alive has a crew on the way to the scene to find out more about what happened.

