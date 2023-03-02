Georgia Supreme Court's first all-female bench hears oral arguments

The bench was empaneled to hear arguments in two cases and included four women.

ATLANTA — For the first time, Georgia's Supreme Court on Thursday featured a bench completely comprised of women jurists to hear oral arguments.

The bench was empaneled to hear arguments in two cases. It included four women - Justices Shawn Ellen LaGrua, Carla Wong McMillian and Verda M. Colvin as well as DeKalb Judge LaTisha Dear Jackson, who was designated by the Court's chief justice to hear these arguments.

"For the 1st time in our Court’s history an all-female bench is hearing oral arguments in a case. (Justice John Ellington is participating in this case but unfortunately could not be here in person.) DeKalb Superior Court Chief Judge LaTisha Dear Jackson is sitting by designation," the Supreme Court of Georgia account tweeted.

Justice Wong McMillian added in her own post: "I am honored to have presided over this historic oral argument session."

Typically the full nine-justice panel hears arguments, but in one particular case - Southern States Chemical, Inc. et al. v. Tampa Tank and Welding, Inc. f/k/a Tampa Tank, Inc. et al - Chief Justice Michael P. Boggs and four other justices, Nels S.D. Peterson, Sarah Hawkins Warren, Charlie Bethel and Andrew A. Pinson are all recused or not participating.

A fifth justice, John Ellington, is participating in the case but he was not present in person Thursday.

According to a release announcing Judge Dear Jackson's participating, the Southern States Chemical case "involves yearslong litigation originating in Fulton County between several companies in a dispute over the alleged faulty renovation of a sulfuric acid storage tank."